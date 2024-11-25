 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

BJP dares govt. to withdraw permission for Adani’s projects worth ₹12,000 crore

Published - November 25, 2024 09:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana BJP, on Monday, dared the Congress government to withdraw permissions for Adani’s projects worth ₹12,000 crore and questioned the motives behind returning ₹100 crore received from the industrial group for the upcoming skill university.

At a press conference, general secretary K. Venkateshwarlu said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy should disclose what has led him to cancel Adani’s contribution to the university and whether his party leader Rahul Gandhi had refused him an appointment if he did not do so.

The BJP leader also criticised the comments of Congress on Adani and Prime Minister Modi stating that no one is above the law and those who violate will be punished as per law. He also asked the Chief Minister to clarify if he is really committed to cancel the ‘pharma city’ and accused the latter of coming with a new ‘ïndustrial corridor’ coinage in Lagcherla.

It was also a matter of shame that the Left parties leaders are being used to propagate the CM’s ideas even as his own cabinet colleagues and senior party leaders have been silent, he claimed.

His colleague S. Prakash Reddy informed that the party will be celebrating the ‘Çonstitution Day’ at the State office with former Maharastra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao.

Published - November 25, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.