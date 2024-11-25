BJP dares govt. to withdraw permission for Adani’s projects worth ₹12,000 crore

Telangana BJP, on Monday, dared the Congress government to withdraw permissions for Adani’s projects worth ₹12,000 crore and questioned the motives behind returning ₹100 crore received from the industrial group for the upcoming skill university.

At a press conference, general secretary K. Venkateshwarlu said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy should disclose what has led him to cancel Adani’s contribution to the university and whether his party leader Rahul Gandhi had refused him an appointment if he did not do so.

The BJP leader also criticised the comments of Congress on Adani and Prime Minister Modi stating that no one is above the law and those who violate will be punished as per law. He also asked the Chief Minister to clarify if he is really committed to cancel the ‘pharma city’ and accused the latter of coming with a new ‘ïndustrial corridor’ coinage in Lagcherla.

It was also a matter of shame that the Left parties leaders are being used to propagate the CM’s ideas even as his own cabinet colleagues and senior party leaders have been silent, he claimed.

His colleague S. Prakash Reddy informed that the party will be celebrating the ‘Çonstitution Day’ at the State office with former Maharastra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao.