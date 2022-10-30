BJP criticises KCR’s speech in Munugode

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy and TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in separate press conferences, charged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with repeating the same assurances at the public meeting in Munugode on Sunday, without bothering to explain why he failed to fulfil the same in the last eight years.

In response to the Chief Minister’s speech, the BJP leaders said that KCR failed to tell the Munugode people on why his government had not even ensured basic amenities like proper roads or even drinking water and non-completion of the pending irrigation projects.

They questioned why the Chief Minister was shying away from a judicial probe or a CBI investigation into the alleged poaching of the TRS MLAs in a Moinabad farmhouse. “KCR and TRS have been involved in poaching about 32 Opposition MLAs after 2014 and in 2018 despite having a clear majority.

Mr. Kishan Reddy asserted that the BJP was not at all interested in bringing down the TRS government since the people of Telangana have already decided to vote it out. “KCR has lost respect of the people and seem to trying to rake up sympathy and sentiment. Why were the four MLAs, three of whom were elected on the Congress symbol, confined to Pragathi Bhavan all these days?,” he asked.

“The CM did not spare YSRCP, CPI and BSP in luring their MLAs. It is surprising that the Communist party has decided to support TRS. The GST on handlooms is dealt by the Council where the government did not oppose whereas fuel price continues to be high in Telangana,” he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar predicted the burial of TRS and BRS after the bypoll result and observed that the Chief Minister appeared to be scared of the outcome. “What is he afraid of that he does not want a probe into the MLAs’ poaching episode?,” he questioned.