BJP criticises CM for ‘forgetting promises’

Telangana State BJP president K. Laxman on Thursday flayed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for “always making tall promises to people before elections and forgetting it after winning the elections”.

Talking to pressersons at the party office, he charged that whether it was byelections, municipal elections or any other election, KCR mislead the people by his promises but never kept his word after the elections. In this context, he specifically raised the issue of Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for government employees and claimed that the unions are being threatened for raising the issue.

The Tahasildars have already been warned that the system would be scrapped when they demanded promotions as deputy collectors and there are 120 deputy Tahasildar posts laying vacant, he said. The TRS government has totally failed the youth and student community by recruiting just 20,000 in the last five years whereas 50,000 employees had retired in the same period.

Mr. Laxman said the State had become bankrupt has been unable to make payments to pensioners and social welfare schemes like ‘Kalyanlakshmi, Shadi Mubarak’ and ‘Rythu Bandhu’ due to non-availability of funds. The government also failed to keep its promises of the unemployed getting allowances, he added. General secretary Chinta Sambamurthy, former minister M..Narasimhulu and spokesperson N. V. Subash were present.