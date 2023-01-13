ADVERTISEMENT

BJP corporator D. Karunakar passes away

January 13, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

D. Karunakar 

A two-time BJP GHMC corporator from Gudimalkapur division D. Karunakar died all of a sudden purportedly due to a brain stroke on Friday. He is said to have suddenly taken ill and was rushed to a private hospital where he breathed his last. He was 56 and is survived by his wife and daughter

The entire BJP fraternity, from Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy, national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MLA T. Raja Singh, former MLA Ch. Ramchandra Reddy and other leaders rushed to the hospital on receipt of the news and consoled the bereaved family members.

Expressing their shock over the demise of the corporator, the leaders became emotional as they recalled his public service as a corporator and as a dedicated loyal party worker for several years. The corporator was the main voice of the party in the GHMC Council where he was known to be highlighting many issues of public importance. Karunakar had also unsuccessfully contested during the Legislative Assembly elections from the Nampally constituency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

death

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US