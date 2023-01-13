BJP corporator D. Karunakar passes away

January 13, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A two-time BJP GHMC corporator from Gudimalkapur division D. Karunakar died all of a sudden purportedly due to a brain stroke on Friday. He is said to have suddenly taken ill and was rushed to a private hospital where he breathed his last. He was 56 and is survived by his wife and daughter

The entire BJP fraternity, from Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy, national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MLA T. Raja Singh, former MLA Ch. Ramchandra Reddy and other leaders rushed to the hospital on receipt of the news and consoled the bereaved family members.

Expressing their shock over the demise of the corporator, the leaders became emotional as they recalled his public service as a corporator and as a dedicated loyal party worker for several years. The corporator was the main voice of the party in the GHMC Council where he was known to be highlighting many issues of public importance. Karunakar had also unsuccessfully contested during the Legislative Assembly elections from the Nampally constituency.

