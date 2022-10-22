‘BJP conspiring to stop KCR’s entry into national politics by thrusting Munugode bypoll’

The fight is between the TRS and the Congress in Munugode and BJP is way down, says Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy

The fight is between the TRS and the Congress in Munugode and BJP is way down, says Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy

Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy, who has been leading the campaign in Munugode, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly fearing the popularity of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and has conspired to bring the bypoll to slow down the entry of KCR into national politics.

At a Meet-the-Press organised by the Press Club, Hyderabad here on Saturday, he responded to several questions pertaining to Munugode bypoll and how the TRS would win hands down.

Is Munugodu bypoll being exploited to prove the political might of parties than people’s welfare?

The BJP has thrust the bypoll on the people using Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who has become an embarrassment to politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are rattled by the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s idea of entering into national politics and exposing their failure to deliver. And this election is nothing but trying in vain to delay KCR’s impact on national politics.

Rajgopal Reddy was forced to resign as part of a conspiracy and unsettle TRS abusing money. What is Rajgopal Reddy offering is that ill-gotten money rather than development. It is business for him more than politics.

Is the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) a threat to BJP and will leaving the word Telangana affect TRS in the future?

BJP is definitely worried since KCR’s administration is now the talk of the nation. Every State government is following the Telangana model where schemes are not for votes but for development. Can anyone except KCR imagine schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Kalyana Lakshmi or Mission Bhageeratha? He changed the very concept of development with innovative schemes and they are getting popular in other States rattling the BJP.

Leaving Telangana from TRS, to turn it into BRS will not affect the party. Telangana model is already implanted in the minds of people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, including in Modi’s Gujarat, because of these schemes. In fact, the name of Telangana is reverberating across the nation. So it is an advantage for BRS and a proud moment for Telangana.

Is the BJP worried about the opposition in the country and parties like TRS?

BJP has realised that the path for a third term is almost closed due to its failure to deliver. So it is trying to intimidate parties that can stop the BJP juggernaut. It is intimidating the opposition parties misusing the investigation agencies. As it realised that KCR has emerged as an alternative to Narendra Modi it is trying to stop him from using all the methods. Trying to stop KCR from entering national politics reveals the BJP’s nervousness.

How confident are you of winning Munugode since you are the district Minister?

There is no BJP in Munugode and Rajgopal Reddy is trying to manufacture an image of being strong through surveys that are being released daily to keep their morale high. He knows that defeat is staring at him. The fight is between the TRS and the Congress and BJP is way down.

What is that TRS is trying to sell in its bid to win Munugode?

It is KCR who drove away the decades-long Fluorosis problem from the area with Mission Bhageeratha. No one even dreamt of that achievement. Now the focus is on completing the irrigation projects that will turn the area green forever. Projects like the Dindi Lift Irrigation, Charlagudem, Shivannagudem and Lakshmpuram will be completed soon.

Will the Munugode result have an impact on the general elections?

Any election is a reflection of the government’s delivery of people’s confidence. We will win it comfortably as we are ahead by 12 to 15% against the opposition.

How come the Left parties that were ridiculed by KCR are now supporting TRS?

Left parties strongly believe only the TRS has the ability to defeat the BJP, which has become a danger to the country. This association will continue in the future as well.