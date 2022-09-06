BJP conspiring against farmers, alleges KCR

Chief Minister announces ₹100 crore for development of Nizamabad city Old Collectorate to be developed as a cultural centre, Indur Kalabharati

Chief Minister announces ₹100 crore for development of Nizamabad

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of scripting a major conspiracy against the farming community of the country by creating a situation wherein it would be forced to shun agriculture by installing meters to pump-sets, increasing prices of inputs and denying support price to the produce.

“After selling airports, ports, railways, banks and public sector undertakings, the Narendra Modi government is eyeing farmers’ lands so that it could be handed over to companies for corporate farming, dictating the food sector completely, to deny food security to the poor by controlling prices,” Mr. Rao said addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad on Monday.

He alleged that except for selling government assets, the BJP government at the Centre had neither constructed any major project nor established a major industry during the last eight years. He also explained the need for going to Delhi for influencing the national politics. The country has 41 crore acres of cultivable land and several major rivers having abundant water, but no effort was made to improve irrigation facilities in the country in the recent years, while the facility had gone up extensively in Telangana during the same period with projects like Kaleshwaram, he said.

Earlier, he inaugurated the TRS Nizamabad district office by participating in a puja there, hoisting the party flag and planting a sapling. Later, he inaugurated the integrated district offices complex in the presence of Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy, TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan, legislators A. Jeevan Reddy, B. Ganesh Gupta, M.A. Shakil and others.

He made District Collector C. Narayana Reddy formally occupy the seat in his new office and complimented him. He also spoke briefly to the district officials suggesting them to pursue the quest for excellence further in their work.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CMO official Smita Sabharwal were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister announced sanction of ₹100 crore for the development of Nizamabad Urban Constituency and ₹10 crore each for other eight Assembly constituencies in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts in addition to the ₹5 crore each given for the Assembly Constituency Development programme every year. He also announced development of a cultural centre, Induru Kalabharati, on the old collectorate site.