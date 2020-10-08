BJP, Congress working with hired workers: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that both BJP and Congress parties are working with hired workers and neighbouring leaders to win the Dubbaka by-election. He said that people are clever enough and know whom to vote.

Addressing a gathering of party workers at Rayapol along with Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy on Thursday, Mr. Harish Rao said that many workers from other parties are joining the TRS as they were ill treated in other parties. Stating that the party welcomes all those joining, the Minister said that Congress candidate Srinivas Reddy had campaigned the schemes of the government in the past and sought to know how can he ask people to vote for the Congress party. Pointing that Mission Bhagiratha is the result of hard work done by late Ramalinga Reddy, he said that water for irrigation through Kaleshwaram would be supplied shortly to the fields of Dubbaka.

The Minister also found fault with opposition parties for criticising party candidate Ms. Sujathaand his support to her. “How can Uttam Kumar Reddy criticise the help extended by me and what culture is it?” asked Mr. Harish Rao, adding that the TPCC president should apologise to the women of Dubbaka.