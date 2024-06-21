BJP, Congress enacting drama on coal blocks auction: BRS

BRS has alleged that BJP and Congress were enacting a drama on the auction of coal blocks by hiding information on the Shravanapalli coal block in Singareni area, and demanded a clarification.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, former Minister G. Jagadish Reddy said that both the Congress and BJP had the single-point agenda of attacking BRS and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao instead of protecting the interests of Telangana. The BRS had never changed its stand on Telangana’s interests while the Congress and BJP were changing colours every time.

Stating that it was the BRS that had been standing rock solid against attempts to harm Telangana’s interests, Mr. Jagadish Reddy said it was proved in the matter of handing over projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), interlinking of Godavari-Cauvery rivers and auction of coal blocks in the Singareni area.

He sought to know whether there was any change in the Centre’s stand as Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka had participated in a press meet on coal blocks’ auction with Union Minister of Coal G. Kishan Reddy. He recollected how KCR had opposed handing over of projects to KRMB for 10 years, opposed linking of Godavari-Cauvery proposed by the Centre at the cost of Telangana and also auction of coal blocks in the Singareni area.

BRS flays Bhatti

Meanwhile, former MP B. Vinod Kumar on Friday refuted the comment made by Mr. Vikramarka stating that BRS had supported the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Bill in 2015. He clarified that the Bill was first introduced by the UPA Government in 2011 and was referred to the standing committee. An ordinance was brought by the BJP Government and later it was passed with a voice vote.

He pointed out that coal blocks could be reserved to Singareni under Section 17A of the MMDR Act and it was the responsibility of Congress and BJP to protect Singareni as it has coal reserves sufficient for the next 100 years of mining. He sought to know whether the people of Telangana had elected 8 MPs from BJP only to kill Singareni.