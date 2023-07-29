BJP, Congress carrying Telangana traitors: Harish Rao

July 29, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao has alleged that opposition BJP and Congress are carrying the Telangana traitors. He wondered if separate Telangana was achieved for this purpose.

“What is the role former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy was having at the oath taking ceremony of BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy? What is the message they want to send to Telangana?” asked Mr. Harish Rao while inaugurating newly constructed panchayat office and Mahila Mandali building at Mangole in Kuknoorpally mandal here on Saturday.

“Though free power is a slogan in the ruling of late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy there was no power supply at all. BJP has introduced three farm laws and took lives of several farmers. While Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been offering quality power Mr. Revanth Reddy is stating that only three hour power supply was enough for farm sector. He said that about ₹ 19 crore funds were released for the development of village.

Earlier in the day, the Minister laid the foundation stone for construction of police station at Kuknoorpally and distributed Shadimubark and Kalayana Lakshmi cheques at Gajwel.