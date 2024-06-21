GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP, Cong. trying to privatise SCCL: KTR

Published - June 21, 2024 03:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao along with Suryapet MLA G. Jagadish Reddy and others senior leaders addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on June 20, 2024, Mr. Rao has urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to put pressure on the Centre not to auction the coal mines in the Singareni belt.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao along with Suryapet MLA G. Jagadish Reddy and others senior leaders addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on June 20, 2024, Mr. Rao has urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to put pressure on the Centre not to auction the coal mines in the Singareni belt. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Accusing both BJP and Congress governments at the Centre and State of attempting to privatise the SCCL by conducting an open auction for four coal mines in Telangana, instead of allocating them directly to it, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao demanded that the Centre stall the auction on June 21.

Instead, he stressed the need for SCCL to help create more jobs for the unemployed youth. He also cautioned bidders against participating in the auction saying that BRS would cancel the leases once they come to power after four and a half years.

Addressing a press meet at Telangana Bhavan here on Thursday, KTR reminded that the BRS government had vehemently opposed earlier attempts made by the Centre during its rule.

“Is this (auction of mines) a return gift from the BJP to the State that gave eight MP seats in the recent LS elections?” he asked, alleging that the allocation of mines in an open auction was a deliberate conspiracy to weaken the SCCL and privatise it.

“It is a wicked act by the Centre. Former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wrote a letter to the Centre on December 8, 2021, asking it not to put the mines for open auction. And on December 11, 2021, the then TPCC chief and the current CM A Revanth Reddy tweeted demanding that the Centre stop the open auction and instead transfer the four coal mines to SCCL. Now, why is the State government supporting the Centre?” KTR wondered.

The BRS leader also criticised Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy for including four mines from the State.

Describing SCCL as the lifeline of socio-economic prosperity for Telangana, he said that BRS is the only saviour.

