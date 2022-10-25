BJP, Cong. have no ground to seek votes: Minister

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have no ground (basis) to seek votes in Munugode except for making allegations against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Government.

Campaigning in support of the TRS candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy at Devara Bheemanpalli and Kammaguda villages in Marriguda mandal on Tuesday, he said it was the TRS Government that had addressed the fluoride problem under Mission Bhagiratha, revived minor irrigation tanks under Mission Kakatiya and giving investment support under Rythu Bandhu.

Mr. Reddy sought to know whether the two parties would seek votes explaining that their governments in other States were implementing better schemes than Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak, Aasra pensions, Rythu Bima, new irrigation projects, KCR Kit and others. The two opposition parties had no ground to seek votes in Munugode, the Minister said.

The government was also constructing balancing reservoirs at Shivannagudem and Laxamanapuram to irrigation over 2 lakh acres in the constituency.