BJP confident of TS people’s support on polling day

November 28, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP leaders have exuded confidence of the party faring well on the day of voting, based on the enthusiastic response from people to the public meetings and road shows conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, national president J.P. Nadda and others during the last few days of campaigning.

“Democracy should emerge victorious on November 30. Family driven and corrupt parties like Congress and BRS should be defeated for Telangana’s bright future,” said party president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday.

He told the media that support for BJP has been increasing by the day and it was much more than what it has been expected from people. “BRS and Congress are trying to win the election by using money and liquor. I request the people to teach them a lesson. I am sure people will vote like a tsunami in favour of us and we will come to power so that a BC can become the CM, with oppressed sections being with us along with women from the minorities,” he claimed.

Mr. Reddy criticised Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for their “political immaturity” and BRS for ridiculing the promise of making a BC as CM. “Voting for these parties will only bring more debt and financial distress to TS. Mr. Modi has given a guarantee to develop TS and BCs should not lose this opportunity to ensure a person from their community gets the top post,” he added.

People have faith in Modi

Rajya Sabha member and National OBC Morcha president K. Laxman, at a separate press conference on Tuesday, observed that TS people have confidence in Mr. Modi and won’t believe either in Congress guarantees or lies of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Congress and BRS are totally dependent on offering freebies whereas we have promised implementable promises with a long term approach. Our national leaders have got fantastic reception from the people,” he said, and alleged that Karnataka has become ‘ATM’ for Congress with a lot of money being spent on advertisements. “The Congress has never won 60 seats in Telangana. They could form a government with the help of MLAs elected from Andhra and Rayalaseema during united AP,” he added.

