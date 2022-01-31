BJP condemns TRS boycott of President’s address

‘KCR has no respect for democratic norms’

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the boycott of the President's addressto Parliament for the budget season by the TRS MPs on Monday.

"Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his party seem to have run away from taking up any debate as they did not bother to know what was exactly being presented to Parliament. What have they gained by this? He (CM) does not have any respect for the democratic norms, constitutional provisions and parliamentary conventions," charged K. Laxman.

He criticised the Chief Minister for having a more ‘autocratic’ attitude towards democratic ideals and does not think an “elected government is accountable to the people and has to be responsible with its duties,” at a press conference at the party office.

"Take any issue which are affecting different sections of society in Telangana like farmers being put to stress during procurement, teachers and employeessuffering under the arbitrary transfers made through GO 317, lack of jobs notifications, stipends to the unemployed, etc., Mr. Rao seems to be oblivious to the growing opposition to his governance," he observed.

The national OBC (other backward classes) chairman of the party also listed various welfare schemes brought out by the BJP Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi including providing free foodgrains to the poor to the tune of 300 million tonnes ever since the pandemic struck in March 2020, financial assistance to the farmers etc.

In this context, Mr. Laxman lambasted the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Government for neither implementing the Arogyasri nor Ayushman Bharat for the COVID victims ever since the pandemic broke out and many other Centre's welfare schemes like affordable drugs stores, farmers insurance scheme and so on are not implemented here.

"Why do you want to agitate against the Centre when both Mr. Rao and Minister K.T. Rama Rao boasted that they will take up iron ore mining and put up a steel plant at Bayyaram without its help providing thousands of jobs?" he questioned, showing old clips of the duo making promises about the proposed steel plant with the help of Singareni Collieries.

The increasing criticism of the Centre by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and its Minister was only to “divert” people’s attention from their own government’s failures and unable to fulfil the promises made during the elections, the BJP leader added.