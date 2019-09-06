BJP condemns images, demands apology

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday strongly condemned the images of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS party symbol, government schemes, Charminar and others on the stone sculptures used for the reconstruction of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri.

State president of BJP K. Laxman, in an official statement, charged that it only reflected KCR’s craze for publicity and also his penchant to hurt the sentiments of the majority community. The Yadadri images could not have been made without the consent from the top.

The BJP leader accused the Chief Minister of declaring a ‘war’ against the Hindu sentiments taking into consideration his ‘objectionable utterances’ in the Assembly elections and observed that the people of Telangana would not tolerate such “blasphemous” activities. He demanded KCR to immediately apologise for the lapse which came to light and take up remedial measures.