BJP condemns ‘gutter level’ exchanges between Congress and BRS parties

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit has condemned the vituperative exchange of charges and counter charges by the Congress Party and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party leaders including objectionable personal comments made against women.

BJP Telangana president and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy told at a press conference at the party’s State office in Hyderabad that this ‘gutter-level’ culture was initiated by former Minister and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, which is now continued by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other Congress Party leaders.

Referring to the exchange of words by Minister for Endowments Konda Surekha and BRS leaders, he said that the Telangana society will not accept such kind of abusive behaviour or low-level language dragging family members of prominent personalities not involved in politics.

Calling for banishing the two political parties, the BJP leader alleged that the previous Government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao had tapped phones of film personalities to blackmail them, earning crores of rupees in the process.

Government will collapse if crackdown on houses of poor continues

Mr. Kishan Reddy once again made caustic comments on Hyderabad Disaster Management & Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolitions stating that the government will collapse if it continues to crack down on houses of the poor.

The Government has no right to demolish any house belonging to the poor, he asserted and threatened to stonewall the government if it continues to do so in the name of Musi River Project or others.

HYDRAA is brainchild of the Chief Minister and it should first focus on properties belonging to big real estate firms, farm houses of industrialists and other rich persons including institutions owned by Majlis leaders like the Owaisi brothers, Mr. Kishan Reddy advised.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said it is necessary to build retaining walls all along Musi river, lay pipelines and improve the sewage network as 70% of city’s sewage flows into it. The BRS govt also tried the same stunt of River Musi beautification, even formed a corporation, but had failed, he added

While the issues that need to be focused on are health and education, attention is diverted from them by taking up demolitions of houses belonging to the poor, maintained the BJP leader.