BJP condemns Cong. rally on ED notice to Gandhis

Senior BJP leader and former MLC N. Ramchander Rao accused the Congress of taking out a “fake agitation” in support of its former presidents Sonia and Rahul Gandhi following summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate on the National Herald case to cover up the corrupt deeds on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, he pointed out that the ED had issued notice for questioning following prima facie evidence of a ₹2,000 crore worth property being usurped with the help of a “sham firm” and the permission of the Supreme Court was taken as the Apex Court has only given anticipatory bail.

“Everyone is equal before the law and the Gandhis cannot claim to be above the law. What is wrong in appearing before the ED? Law enforcement agencies have a job to do and they are independent in their functioning and has nothing to do with our party,” he claimed.

The BJP leader said the Congress by taking out rallies here and other places had only exposed itself as it is “dying on its own weight of lies and corruption. Does the Congress have the licence to do whatever it wants and loot? In a democracy everyone has to adhere to the law and no one is exempt,” he said.

Mr. Rao said the BJP strongly condemns the Congress drama and also wondered why TRS working president and senior minister was “worried” about ED summons to the Gandhis. “It only shows they all belong to the same category,” he remarked.