BJP condemns cases against its Legislature Party leader

BJP has condemned the cases filed against its Legislature Party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy and accused the government of trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition for raising questions about the paddy procurement process.

In a statement on Friday, MLAs P. Shankar, Ramarao Patil, P. Harish Babu and Satyanarayana wanted to know if “people’s rule” meant covering up “corruption” and “scams” and asserted that the party would not be cowed down by the cases and will continue to fight for the cause of farmers.

We are ready to go to jail for the sake of people and we will continue to raise the inadequacies in administration. The government can file as many cases as required. Instead of responding to the charges, the government is filing cases against party workers after promising to take action against those resorting to corrupt practices, they added.

