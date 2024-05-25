ADVERTISEMENT

BJP condemns cases against its Legislature Party leader

Published - May 25, 2024 05:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of BJP National President JP Nadda with A. Maheshwar Reddy. | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP has condemned the cases filed against its Legislature Party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy and accused the government of trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition for raising questions about the paddy procurement process.

In a statement on Friday, MLAs P. Shankar, Ramarao Patil, P. Harish Babu and Satyanarayana wanted to know if “people’s rule” meant covering up “corruption” and “scams” and asserted that the party would not be cowed down by the cases and will continue to fight for the cause of farmers.

We are ready to go to jail for the sake of people and we will continue to raise the inadequacies in administration. The government can file as many cases as required. Instead of responding to the charges, the government is filing cases against party workers after promising to take action against those resorting to corrupt practices, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US