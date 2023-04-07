BJP condemns BRS call to protest against PM’s visit

April 07, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Minister and Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender has objected to and condemned the BRS call to hold protests on Saturday during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for dedicating or launching several infrastructure works including green-flagging the new Vande Bharat train towards Tirupati.

Addressing a press conference at the State office flanked by fellow MLA M. Raghunandan Rao, former MP K. Viveshwar Reddy and others, the senior leader pointed out that the Prime Minister was coming to dedicate projects taken up in Telangana worth ₹11,000 crore, therefore Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should be leading the welcome party.

“The decision to protest against Mr. Modi’s official visit is a horrible one. Taking up the Singareni Collieries coal mines issue and trying to pin blame on the Centre for privatisation is only meant to divert people’s attention and spread canard,” he affirmed.

Mr. Rajender challenged the BRS Government to an open debate on the SC mines privatisation issue and stated that there was no response from the ruling party when he had raised the issue in the Legislative Assembly. “The Prime Minister made it clear during his public meeting at Ramagundam that the State has 51% ownership so Centre has no say to take a decision on privation. The fact is, it is the State government which had pushed the SC into debt and has been moving towards handing over mines to private parties,” he charged.

The government did not allow the SC management to participate in the tender for open cast mines under the new mines policy and it owes ₹20,000 crore in total including ₹17,000 crore of power dues and ₹3,000 crore from coal supply, he claimed.

The SC had increased production output from 51 million tonnes to 65 million tonnes with reduced workforce of 43,000. after Telangana was formed. The daily wages for SC contract workers during KCR’s regime is ₹430 per day only when the national average is ₹930 a day indicating the workers’ exploitation. The state government had been handing over more works to private contracts, alleged the BJP leader.

KCR was a past master in spreading false narratives but people of Telangana were smart enough to see through his duplicitous game and ready to teach him a lesson, added Mr. Rajender.