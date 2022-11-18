BJP condemns attack on MP house, demands action against perpetrators

November 18, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP has strongly condemned the vandalism of Nizamabad MP D. Aravind’s house in Banjara Hills here and squarely blamed the ruling TRS party workers for the attack on Friday.

National and State leaders led by national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, TS party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MLAs including Eatala Rajender, party spokesman N.V. Subash, women’s wing president Geetha Murthy and several other leaders criticised the forcible entry and ransacking of the MP’s house.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar after speaking to Mr. Aravind gave a call to the workers to hold protests across the State against the incident. The TRS is unable to take on the BJP politically so has been resorting to violence but the party is not going to run away from the political battlefield and will take on the TRS. People of Telangana too are eager to show the ruling party its place, he said.

The Karimnagar MP was especially angry and upset over his fellow MP’s mother being ‘terrorised’ in the attack and warned the party workers could not be expected to keep silent over such attacks. “KCR government is in a state of panic in the face of its increasing unpopularity among the people so it has been resorting to unconstitutional and violent means,” said Mr. Chugh.

The ‘brazen hooliganism’ by ransacking the house was ‘masterminded’ by top TRS leaders and it was a ‘premeditated attack’ to intimidate the BJP but we are not give up our fight against the regime. The party leader demanded the Telangana police to file a criminal case against those involved in the attack and also a criminal case be filed against MLC K. Kavitha for threatening to “kill an MP” and talking about him in an “highly objectionable language”.

Mr. Laxman questioned the role of the police and wondered how they could have allowed a mob to enter into a MP’s house. This is a ‘mockery of democracy’ and exemplifies the kind of administration in TS, he said and questioned the silence of the TRS ministers. Mr. Subash and other leaders said KCR and family are “intolerant to those questioning them and want to finish them off.”