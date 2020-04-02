BJP condemns attack on Gandhi Hospital doctors

Senior leaders of the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party led by its president Bandi Sanjay, past president K. Laxman, city president N. Ramchander Rao and others condemned the attack on doctors at Gandhi Hospital by family members of a COVID-19 victim on Wednesday night.

They called upon the government and the police to take strong action against the perpetrators and also provide sufficient security to the medical and para-medical staff doing yeoman service to society through their work during these troubled times putting their own lives at risk.

The party appealed to the people who had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz to voluntarily come forward and allow to be tested for the Coronavirus. Otherwise it could lead to social transmission leading to dangerous consequences. It also requested the government to consider setting up isolation wards at the Owaisi Hospital also to handle the rising number of cases.

Essential provisions are also being distributed in various slums by the party leaders and activists based on call given by the national leadership to come to the rescue of the poor and downtrodden.