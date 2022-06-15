BJP complains to Governor on use of force against project oustees

Land acquisition for Gouravelli reservoir is unjust, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is bound to “face the wrath of poor people” who were protesting against unjust land acquisition for Gouravelli reservoir, sarpanches not getting the promised funds and for neglecting the basic needs of students of IIIT-Basara, said Telangana BJP president and Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

Talking to the media outside the Raj Bhavan after meeting Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan and complaining about these issues and seeking her intervention, the BJP chief said, “KCR’s regime days are numbered and is bound to face a resounding defeat in the next elections as power has gone into its head and it is unleashing the police and its own partymen on innocent people agitating for their rights,” he said.

“Every section has been hit with the KCR maladministration with rapes and murders becoming the order of the day and it is only a matter of time before people themselves will revolt against this government,” he claimed.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, who was accompanied by former MLC N. Ramchander Rao, MP Soyam Babu Rao, women’s wing president Geetha Murthy, vice president G. Manohar Reddy, general secretary D. Pradeep Kumar and others, also took along with him representatives of the Gouravelli reservoir oustees, sarpanches and others to meet the Governor.

The Governor was told about the “indiscriminate” police lathicharge and TRS workers attack on the protesting oustee families as the compensation is yet to be given to them for the first phase of acquisition taken up in 2007 for 1.4 TMC project. Now in the name of redesign of the reservoir, more farm land is sought to be usurped without the rehabilitation package being implemented, said the party delegation.

“KCR went to Punjab to distribute compensation to farmers but uses the police and partymen to thrash the farmers here,” remarked the Karimnagar MP. The TRS promised full powers to sarpanches before it came to power but now the funds tap has become dry and accounts frozen, forcing the latter to become labourers, and even the funds from the Centre for improving rural civic infrastructure like roads, drains and others are being diverted with pending bills ranging from ₹2lakh to ₹20 lakh, he claimed.

Similarly, the government has turned a blind eye to the problems of the 8,000 students of IIIT-Basara, most of whom hail from socially and economically weaker sections, as they have been agitating for quite sometime to highlight the lack of proper amenities like food, accommodation, teachers, library facilities and others. The BJP will stand by these sections and take up the protests till the State government concedes the demands, he added.