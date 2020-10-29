BJP complains to EC Observer on police excesses

BJP activists not being allowed to go for campaign in Dubbak, say leaders

State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded that Election Observer (law and order) sent by the Election Commission to oversee the bye-election to Dubbak Assembly seat take immediate action against the police officials playing a “partisan role” to favour the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party.

In a memorandum submitted to the Election Observer on Thursday, party in-charge for the Dubbak byelection and former MP Jithender Reddy, national executive member N. Indrasena Reddy, election cell in-charge Antony Reddy, charged the police officials with continuing to harass the party leaders and cadre and keeping them from campaigning.

Many party workers are being summoned to the police stations without any rhyme or reason and are being warned that if they continue to participate in the electioneering for the BJP candidate, their families will be deprived of government welfare benefits including pensions, they alleged.

The party leaders also recounted the recent incidents of raids on the home of party candidate Raghunandan Rao, preventing party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar from reaching Siddipet and disregarding the norms to be followed with regard to a Member of Parliament and how he was forcibly transported back to Karimnagar under police watch.

All these point to a clear backing of the ruling party under the direction of Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao so as to win the election by hook or crook. Therefore, the onus is on the EC to ensure a level playing field for a free and fair poll, the memorandum added.