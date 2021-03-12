BJP complains to EC against TRS’ ‘poll malpractices’

Money, liquor being offered to entice voters, says BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer alleging that ministers, legislators and other leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) were indulging in election malpractices by distributing money and arranging liquor parties to woo the voters of the two Graduates Constituencies in the Legislative Council going for polling on Sunday.

A delegation of senior leaders of the party led by Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, Motkupalli Narsimhulu, S. Prakash Reddy and others complained to the Election Commission that the TRS was indulging in all sorts of malpractices including arranging the transport of voters to function halls located near the polling stations where the liquor parties were being thrown for them in addition to distribution of money to influence their voting preference.

Further, the BJP leaders alleged in the complaint that the TRS leaders including ministers and MLAs were threatening the polling officials not to check the identity proof of bogus voters so that they cast their vote in favour of TRS candidates in the two constituencies. The BJP delegation requested the CEO to direct the police to conduct searches at all functions halls located near the polling stations and also direct the polling officials to strictly verify the identity of voters and polling agents.