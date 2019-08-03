BJP complains against TRS MLA for protocol violation

The BJP Karimnagar town unit leaders lodged a complaint with Collector Sarfaraz Ahmad against Karimnagar legislator Gangula Kamalakar on charges of violating the protocol and conducting a review meeting while occupying the chair of the Special Officer of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar.

In a memorandum submitted to the Collector, who is also special officer of the MCK, on Saturday, BJP town president Bethi Mahender Reddy, former corporators Mendi Chandrashekhar and Raparthi Vijaya stated that the local legislator in an exhibition of arrogance had occupied the chair of the Special Officer of the MCK and conducted a review meeting and also a press meeting violating the norms.

They urged the Collector to take stern action against the legislator by complaining to the State government for violating the protocol norms and insulting the Special Officer by sitting in his chair.