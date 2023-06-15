BJP claims BCs among Hindus betrayed in reservation

June 15, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national OBC president K. Laxman on Wednesday accused the non-BJP-ruled States, including Telangana, of resorting to ‘appeasement politics’ depriving the backward classes among the Hindu majority community of their rightful reservation.

This was being done by ensuring many castes among the Muslims communities were included in the BC quota at the cost of BCs among the Hindus. “We have no bias against any community, but depriving the majority BC castes among the Hindus the benefit of the reservation is not fair.” he said, at a press conference here.

Giving the Telangana example, Mr. Laxman said as per the Mandal Commission recommendations, two Muslims castes were included in the BC quota in BC ‘A’ and ‘B’ in 1972 itself and later in 2004, the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy included 14 castes among the Muslims ignoring Sikhs or Jains or Christians even while giving 4% quota in BC ‘E’ category.

After Telangana was formed, Chief Minister K .Chandrasekhar Rao enhanced the reservation to Muslims to 11% when their population was 12% in a ‘height of appeasement’. The fee reimbursement scheme for the BCs among the Hindus was being applicable for those getting rank less than 10,000 but not for Christains or Muslims. “Why this discrimination? I demand an answer from the govenrment,” he said..