BJP chief visits arrested corporator’s family

Published - May 20, 2024 03:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State President & Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday accused the Congress government of being “undemocratic” and “conspiring” to arrest party corporator from Malkajgiri, Shravan, without issuing any kind of notice.

Mr. Reddy, who met the family members of the arrested corporator, assured them that the party will stand by them and fight for his release. The arrest was part of the “nefarious plan” of the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi to somehow win the Lok Sabha seat from the area but it was not going to succeed as the BJP was sure to do well, he asserted.

Earlier, he also visited the family of party worker G. Laxman in Bholakpur division of Musheerabad constituency who was allegedly attacked by rival partymen during the election campaign.

