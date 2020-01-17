BJP charges Owaisi with instigating people

BJP Greater Hyderabad city president and MLC N. Ramachander Rao on Friday said that provoking and instigating people not to cooperate with government officials visiting households for gathering census data is equal to “radicalising” the general public.

Talking to presspersons at the party office, Mr. Rao strongly condemned the speech of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi asking people not to show Aadhar and other documents to the census officials. “In the name of opposing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Citizen Register (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), Mr. Owaisi is radicalising people as he asking them not to cooperate with the government,” he charged.

“First Mr. Owaisi should stop instigating people against the government to suit his own political interest and then comment on de-radicalisation,” he said and sought to point out that the census data to be collected would be ultimately useful for people to receive government benefits.

The BJP leader alleged Mr. Owaisi has been trying to “politicise army” also by making comments against Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat. The CDS was only commenting on the experience of the armed forces in the Kashmir Valley where it has lost lot of men in the battles there, he said.

Mr. Rao appealed to the Muslim community not to get “mislead by such radical leaders” and “cooperate with the census officials for registering their names in NPR for getting government benefits”.