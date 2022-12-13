BJP, Centre deceiving STs by not hiking quota: TRS

December 13, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod has accused the Centre and Bharatiya Janata Party of deceiving the tribunal communities in the State again by refusing to increase the reservation for Scheduled Tribes in the name of a case pending in the Supreme Court.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had announced implementation of increase in the reservation for STs from 6% to 10% during the inauguration of Banjara and Adivasi Bhavans on September 17, celebration of Telangana Merger Day. On September 30, the State Government had issued a GO effecting the increase in quota for the tribal communities and sent the resolution made by it in 2016 to the Union Home Ministry for the second time seeking increase in the quota.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, she said the State Government had sent a resolution passed by it requesting the Centre to increase the reservation for STs from 6% to 10% after the Chellappa Commission appointed by it had studied the issue and submitted its report recommending increase in the quota. However, making a statement in Parliament Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda in response to a question raised by TRS MP G. Ranjith Reddy had said increase in the quota was not possible as the total quota (for all communities) would cross 50%.

Ms. Rathod said there was the need to include the quota hike in the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution to provide it constitutional protection even if it crossed 50% threshold as was done in case of Tamil Nadu. She demanded that the Centre/BJP apologise to the STs in the State for deceiving them by stating that they had not received the resolution adopted by the State Government earlier and citing the Supreme Court verdict against total quota crossing 50% now.

She also alleged that BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao was instigating some Adivasi communities to demand removal of Lambada community from the list of STs and sought to know whether it was the policy of the BJP or that of Mr. Bapu Rao as an individual. The BJP was trying to divide STs, she said and suggested that the Centre increase the ST quota hike by including it in the Tenth Schedule before the anger of ST communities peaked.