BJP Central leadership is brain behind paper leaks, says BRS

April 07, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has accused the central leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being the brain behind question paper leaks in Telangana with the sole objective to defame and destabilise the BRS Government and that its State leaders and its frontal organisation were only tools in the larger conspiracy.

Alleging that BJP was engineering paper leaks to push the student and youth, those preparing for employment tests, communities into confusion, party legislators Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and A. Jeevan Reddy said on Friday that the party was doing it with the association of teachers unions linked to RSS-BJP. Citing the reported comments of Union Minister Kiran Rijiju on judges in the past, they accused the BJP legal team of attempting threatening the judge for grant of bail to Bandi Sanjay on Thursday.

Highlighting the double standards of Mr. Sanjay, the BRS leaders pointed out that he was vocally opposing private universities in the State but had admitted his son into a private university – Mahindra University. They alleged that BJP was resorting to question paper leaks out of its envy for the development and welfare being achieved by the BRS Government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Earlier, Minister for Rural Development E. Dayakar Rao, Balka Suman and P. Sudershan Reddy criticised Mr. Sanjay’s statement of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao facing investigation soon. They sought to know whether the information was leaked to them by the Centre.

On the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Kiran Kumar Reddy’s joining of BJP, they said it was yet another indication of the party’ anti-Telangana stand as it was Mr. Reddy who refused even to trickle funds for drinking water needs in Telangana on the floor of the Assembly in combined AP.