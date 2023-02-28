BJP Central leadership bid to control bickering in TS party unit

February 28, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The bickering in the Telangana BJP over the newcomers not being given due importance, failure to lure bigwigs from other parties, came to the fore at a meeting presided over by Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday to review of ongoing party programmes and strategy if there are snap polls in the months ahead.

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy, Party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, former MP Vivek Venkatswamy, former ministers Eatala Rajender and D.K. Aruna, have been among the leaders invited for the meet to discuss the impact of 11,000 street-corner meetings and put a lid on differences in the State unit.

It is obvious that the campaign from a section of the party led by the newcomers into the party and egged on by a few senior leaders for a change in the local leadership has been going on unabated despite clear indications from the Central leadership that it is not on the agenda. The charge against the State leadership is that the services of those who have come from other parties are not being utilised properly and their suggestions are ignored and decisions taken unilaterally.

The contention is the BRS regime led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao cannot be ousted with the present outlook and the demand has been to hand over the leadership to the newcomer — read Mr. Rajender, who also belongs to the Backward Classes.

Few other leaders with deep pockets are said to be ready to fund the campaign under a new leadership since they have personal scores to settle with the BRS leadership. The Huzurabad MLA has been seeking more power and freedom to decide on the candidates selection and election campaign.

Not on agenda

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi openly acknowledging the work being done by Mr. Sanjay Kumar and national general secretary Tarun Chugh recently reiterating the Central leadership confidence in the Karimnagar MP, though his term will be coming to an end soon, the lobbying has not ceased.

Mr. Rajender and supporters are staking claim to rally other OBCs to lead the battle against BRS though the party chief, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, Nizamabad MP D. Aravind belong to the numerically strong Munnuru Kapu community, also under BC.

“Our party has its own way of functioning and hierarchy, but this is getting disturbed with the influx of leaders from other parties demanding attention and posts. If their opinion on any issue like inviting leaders from other parties or programme is not accepted, they complain to Central leadership,” said senior leaders, seeking anonymity.

Changing equations

Such are the stakes that relationships are changing by the day with friends becoming foes and vice-versa depending on the political calculations and money matters. Two senior leaders openly arguing about the funding during the recent Munugode bypoll in a recent function has caused much embarrassment to the party.

Hence, Mr. Shah — pushing the party to poach aggressively especially from the Congress Party — has entered the picture in a bid to smoothen ruffled feathers and ensure a united front is projected.