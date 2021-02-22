BJP candidates to file MLC nominations today

HYDERABAD

22 February 2021 00:01 IST

BJP MLC candidates - N. Ramchander Rao for Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar Graduates constituency, and G. Premender Reddy for Warangal Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency, will be filing their respective nomination papers on Monday.

While Mr. Rao accompanied by senior leaders including Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, National OBC president K. Laxman, P. Muralidhar Rao and others will go in a rally from the city office to the GHMC head office at Liberty, Mr. Premender Reddy will file nomination papers at the district collectorate office in Nalgonda following a rally where party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, vice president Vivek Venkatswamy, P. Sudhakar Reddy and others will participate.

