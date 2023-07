July 25, 2023 06:55 am | Updated 06:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP has announced the postponement of the proposed protest programme at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park here against the delay in construction of two-bedroom housing for the poor on Tuesday to a later date in view of the heavy rain forecast across Telangana over the next few days, informed a press release by party State general secretary D.Pradeep Kumar.