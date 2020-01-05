BJP cadre rally for CAA, NRC

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday organised a rally here in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. The rally, which saw a good number of party workers and others participating in it, started from DIET grounds and converged into a public meeting after passing through Netaji and Vinayak chowks.

Addressing the participants, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao demanded that minorities desist from criticising of Hindus in India. If they continue to do so, they would be treated like Pakistan treats its minorities, he warned.

Mr. Soyam Bapu Rao said neither Congress leader Rahul Gandhi nor Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao can do any harm to Hindus and no ill will befall them until Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah rule the country.

BJP executive committee member Ch. Suhasini Reddy sought to dispel misgivings about the CAA and NRC. She claimed the Congress and others were misleading people by spreading lies and assured that neither the CAA nor NRC is harmful to the interests of the minorities.