BJP, BRS indulging in destructive politics: Mahesh Kumar Goud

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud charged BRS and BJP with adopting disruptive and destructive politics in the State by spreading lies and dividing people in the name of gods.

Speaking at a felicitation programme organised in Nizamabad on Friday in his honour as the new PCC chief, he said that BJP was asking votes in the name of religion and region and using God for politics, and BRS was depending on spreading lies. He appealed to people to support the Congress that is committed to secularism and welfare of all sections.

Mr. Goud said BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao was confined to his farmhouse after being defeated while MLAs Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao were busy spreading canards about the Congress government day in and day out. They are unable to digest their loss and don’t actually deserve the Opposition status, he claimed.

Thanking Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for his appointment, he said that he faced a friendly competition from senior leader Madhu Yaskhi Goud. Congress believes in the philosophy of healthy competition.

Recalling his journey from the NSUI days, he said Congress provides opportunities who work sincerely and are committed to the party. “In the last 38 years, I gained a lot from the party. I got pictured with Indira Gandhi as a boy and later worked with Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in my political journey and proud to be associated with a family that sacrificed for the nation.”

He also said that he enjoyed a healthy relationship with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy even when the party was in the Opposition and that would continue. He also recalled that the late D. Srinivas was his political guru despite the political differences.

Assurance to party workers

Mr. Goud said he understood the frustration among the party workers that nothing much moved for them despite the party coming into power and those who worked hard would be rewarded. AICC incharge Deepadas Munsi; Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Konda Surekha, Tummala Nageshwar Rao were among present.

