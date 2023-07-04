BJP-BRS friendship exposed: Anjan Kumar Yadav

July 04, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former MP and senior Congress leader Anjan Kumar Yadav said the appointment of G. Kishan Reddy as Telangana BJP chief had yet again proved the BJP-BRS friendship and Rahul Gandhi’s statement of terming BRS BJP Rishtedaar Samiti turned out to be true.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Mr. Anjan Kumar Yadav said that Mr. Kishan Reddy’s elevation was just to help BRS strengthen and help the party politically grow and it was payback time as Kishan Reddy won from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency with the support of Mr. K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Mr. Anjan Kumar Yadav alleged that KCR helped Mr. Kishan Reddy by fielding a Yadav community candidate against him so that the BC votes split ultimately helping Mr. Kishan Reddy. “Everyone is aware of KCR and Kishan Reddy’s friendship and BJP has elevated him just to strengthen that bond in the Assembly elections.”

The two-time parliamentarian further alleged that this was part of the Modi-KCR deal but people were smarter now and they had already realised the ‘Fevicol Bond’ relation between both the BJP and BRS.

