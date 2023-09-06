‘BJP, BRS conspiring to scuttle Congress public meet on Sept. 17’

September 06, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of trying to scuttle the Congress party’s public meeting planned in the city on September 17 by denying permission to the rally at Parade Ground.

However, in collusion with the BRS, the BJP leadership was talking about holding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting in Hyderabad (in the Parade Ground) on the same day by shifting it from Warangal as announced by that party initially, Mr. Reddy said at a TPCC meeting held here on Tuesday.

He alleged that both the Central and State governments were conspiring against the Congress by denying permission to its public meeting to be addressed by leaders with SPG protection. He suggested the two governments to act with some responsibility and sense.

The TPCC stated that the party had also given L.B. Stadium as the second option for its public meeting. Irrespective of the permission from the two governments the Congress party was resolved to hold the public meeting and it would not be postponed under any circumstances. They would prepare an action plan to hold the public meeting outside the ORR, if need be, Mr. Reddy told the meeting.

Stating that AICC secretary K.C. Venugopal would arrive in the city on Wednesday and review the arrangements both for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and public meeting, the TPCC chief said they would hold the public meeting with about 10 lakh gathering and AICC former president Sonia Gandhi would announce five guarantees of TPCC at the public meeting.

The party would take the guarantees to be announced by Ms. Gandhi into people from September 18 with senior leaders of the party from different States visiting all the 119 Assembly constituencies to explain them to people.

Meanwhile, working president of TPCC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud said the CWC meet would be held on September 16 and 17 and the public meeting would be held on the evening of September 17. He stated that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge was a native of the erstwhile Hyderabad State and Sonia Gandhi had given statehood to Telangana but the BJP and BRS were conspiring to deny permission to their public meeting.

Speaking separately, AICC secretary S.A. Sampath Kumar said the party would take up several programmes on September 7 to commemorate the launch of Bharat Jodo Yatra by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi last year.