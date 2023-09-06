BJP-BRS collusion is evident, alleges suspended former MLA

September 06, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

Former BJP MLA Y. Srinivasa Reddy who has been suspended for “anti-party” activities has accused the party of collusion with the BRS and said the party leadership is not being serious about defeating the ruling party, on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, he claimed that he was suspended from the party without even giving any reason and asserted that he will continue to be in politics, pointing out that he had quit central government service for the sake of development of Telangana.

“Telangana is not an issue for BJP and both the Central as well as State leadership are cheating the cadre knowing pretty well they have no chance of defeating the BRS. Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent meeting criticised Asaduddin Owaisi though the influence of MIM is restricted to seven constituencies only, letting Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao go scot-free,” he charged.

Mr. Reddy claimed both BJP and BRS are “identical twins” with a likelihood of aligning “post-elections” depending on the scenario. He could not accept the situation, opposed it, hence the suspension was made. The BJP had forfeited security deposits in 105 constituencies in 2018 and won just one seat.

“Internally I had raised several issues about the party being unable to get a foothold in rural areas and called for strategy change but I was ignored,” he alleged. The former MLA raised the issues of investigations into the liquor scam and the Moinabad farmhouse incident when “everything changed”. Surprisingly, he praised former BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and admitted that he had rooted for Eatala Rajender to become the party chief.

He also disclosed that Mr. Rajender, former MPs Vivek Venkatswamy, Ravindra Naik and others had “negotiated” with the Congress party. His next step will be decided after consulting his followers.

