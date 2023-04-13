BJP blames BRS for Khammam fire mishap

April 13, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other senior BJP leaders expressed their deep sorrow over the death of two persons at a BRS meeting in Khammam and urged the government to provide the best of medicare and other help to the injured persons and their families.

The BJP chief accused the BRS leaders of being careless, which led to the fire mishap and demanded that a murder case be filed against those responsible for lighting the crackers. “This is yet another instance of government failure and indifference. Those responsible should be put behind bars,” he said.

Senior leader and vice-president D.K. Aruna in a statement said the fire mishap was tragic, condoled the deaths and questioned the rationale of the BRS in holding community meetings putting people’s lives at risk. “This is another drama to hoodwink the people and steer the debate away from the government failures on various fronts,” she claimed.

If the BRS government had excess money to invest in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant it could as well set up the Bayyaram Steel plant and other shut down public sector units which could help generate more jobs for the local people, suggested party spokespersons P. Kishore Reddy, N.V.Subash and others at a press meet held in the State office.

They claimed that people of Telangana were no longer ready to believe the propaganda of the BRS government as it is bankrupt, having no money to pay salaries to the employees. Their contention was that the VSP’s expression of interest is never about sale of the plant and wondered about the “sudden love” for the Andhra people. “Is it to help KCR’s friend and AP Chief Minister facing anti-incumbency challenge,” they questioned.

The BJP spokespersons recalled that KCR’s slogan during the separate Telangana State agitation was for “jobs, water and funds for the local people” and said the current campaign for VSP goes against it.