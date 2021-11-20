BJP behind ongoing paddy procurement issue: Gutha

Senior TRS leader Gutha Sukender Reddy observed that many of the ongoing problems around paddy procurement being faced by farmers in the State, even as cyclonic weather prevails, were deliberate plans of the BJP and the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

“There is no clarity on how much the Centre will buy. FCI willingly stopped transporting the paddy it had procured last season. So, there is no procurement of vaana kalam produce now, and hence farmers are stranded,” he said.

Mr. Sukender Reddy addressed the media at his residence in Nalgonda on Saturday. He conveyed his thanks to Chief Minster K. Chandrasekhar Rao for nominating him for the Council the second time.

He also observed that November 19 would remain a historic day as the Centre repealed all the three farm laws on that day. He credited the announcement as the ‘cause and effect’ of TRS and KCR’s dharna in Hyderabad the previous day.

The senior leader added that the paddy impasse would ease if Telangana BJP leaders mount pressure on the Central leadership.