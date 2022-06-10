BJP behind Governor’s Praja Darbar: Jagga Reddy

TPCC working president and Sangareddy legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy alleged that the ‘Praja Darbar’ launched by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was under the direction of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked what justice she can offer to the common people when she herself was being ignored by the TRS government.

In an informal chat with reporters here, he said the officials were ignoring the Governor during her official visits to various parts of the State and even the Collectors and Superintendents of Police were going on leave ignoring her. What justice can she offer to people, he asked.

Mr. Reddy also lashed out at the BJP saying it plans to create communal trouble for political benefit in Telangana and the recent utterances of BJP MLA Raja Singh on visits to Dargahs were part of that plan. Can he personally stop the Hindus from visiting the Dargas in the State or in the country, he asked and reminded that 50% of the visitors to Dargas were Hindus only.

Politics in Telangana, he said, were not to safeguard people but to create trouble for them. The TRS, MIM and BJP were busy dividing people and they have no intention for the safety and smooth life of people. And all this was part of the conspiracy by the three parties to ensure Congress doesn’t come back to power. They are creating new communal narratives daily to divert people’s attention from real issues to the fringe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister KCR were just faking their alleged differences to keep the focus on them than the issues being raised by Congress.

He said the real face of the TRS will come out in the Presidential elections. TRS will have to vote against the BJP to prove its sincerity and even if it stays neutral it was nothing but supporting the BJP. If the TRS was secular it has to vote for the candidate of the Congress-led UPA.