‘BJP banking on poll symbols identical to car for Munugode’

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 22, 2022 22:19 IST

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been banking its hopes on election symbols identical to that of the TRS (car) and harassment of its leaders and sympathisers with the enforcement directorate raids for improving its prospects in Munugode by-election.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, TRS legislator G. Kishore Kumar and S. Saidi Reddy observed that BJP leaders had been making promises that were not possible to implement as part of its campaign for Munugode by-election and also acting against the spirit of democracy. They alleged that the tacit understanding between BJP and Congress was exposed with the comments of Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

They ridiculed the BJP leaders’ vow to develop Munugode asking them whether the BJP Government at the Centre had done anything for development of Munugode or Telangana for the last eight years.

Meanwhile, several Ministers, legislators and other party leaders stepped up their campaigning in support of TRS candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy with door-to-door visits, street-corner meetings, holding community-wise meetings and admitting village and mandal level activists of rival parties into the party.

