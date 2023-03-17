ADVERTISEMENT

BJP backed A.V.N. Reddy wins teachers’ constituency MLC poll

March 17, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Reddy wins with a comfortable margin of over 1,000 votes

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad, Mar 17 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar congratulates BJP-backed candidate AVN Reddy after he won the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers' Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections, at the party State office, in Hyderabad on Friday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP backed A.V.N. Reddy has won the election to the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar teachers’ constituency with a comfortable margin of over 1,000 votes over his nearest rival G. Chennakeshav Reddy.

Mr. A.V.N. Reddy secured 13,436 votes of the 25,416 valid votes polled at the end of the counting process and was declared elected. Counting of votes that began on Thursday morning continued till the wee hours of Friday, as the officials had to count several rounds of votes in view of the preferential voting pattern involved in the exercise.

As the counting progressed, 15 Independents were eliminated and this was followed by the main candidates, including former general secretary of the PRTU-TS G. Chennakeshav Reddy, State United Teachers’ Federation candidate P. Manik Reddy, sitting member Katepalli Janardhan Reddy and Congress-backed Harshavardhan Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US