BJP backed A.V.N. Reddy wins teachers’ constituency MLC poll

March 17, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP backed A.V.N. Reddy has won the election to the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar teachers’ constituency with a comfortable margin of over 1,000 votes over his nearest rival G. Chennakeshav Reddy.

Mr. A.V.N. Reddy secured 13,436 votes of the 25,416 valid votes polled at the end of the counting process and was declared elected. Counting of votes that began on Thursday morning continued till the wee hours of Friday, as the officials had to count several rounds of votes in view of the preferential voting pattern involved in the exercise.

As the counting progressed, 15 Independents were eliminated and this was followed by the main candidates, including former general secretary of the PRTU-TS G. Chennakeshav Reddy, State United Teachers’ Federation candidate P. Manik Reddy, sitting member Katepalli Janardhan Reddy and Congress-backed Harshavardhan Reddy.