BJP asks State Government to pay compensation to farmers after EC approval

April 14, 2024 06:41 am | Updated 06:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

Reddy criticised both the ruling Congress and Opposition parties for their failure to address the compensation issue

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State Executive Committee member Gudur Narayana Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

BJP State Executive Committee member Gudur Narayana Reddy demanded that the State Government provide compensation of ₹15,000 per acre to farmers who suffered losses during the Yasangi (Rabi) season due to natural calamities and drought.

In a statement made here on Saturday, Mr. Reddy stressed the need for the government to obtain permission from the Election Commission to announce compensation and disburse the amount by the end of this month. He claimed that approximately 20% crops covering over 12 lakh acres had failed due to depleted groundwater levels and insufficient water in reservoirs.

“Many fields, originally cultivated for crops, are now being used for grazing cattle,” he said, adding that crops had been grown in 65 lakh acres during the Rabi season. He added that unseasonal rains and hailstorms have exacerbated the situation, causing extensive damage to orchards across several districts, estimated at around 50,000 acres.

Mr. Reddy criticised both the ruling Congress and Opposition parties for their failure to address the compensation issue effectively, accusing them of engaging in political blame game instead of helping farmers.

He lamented the lack of government action, noting the absence of ministerial visits to assess the situation firsthand. Despite assurances from the State Government regarding crop damage enumeration, the BJP leader criticised the slow progress, suggesting that urgent measures are needed.

Highlighting previous  BRS Government’s shortcomings, he criticised the BRS for neglecting drought preparations during the Rabi season, despite minimal rainfall in the preceding monsoon season, and criticised it for the failure of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) and other projects.

