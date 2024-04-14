GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP asks State Government to pay compensation to farmers after EC approval

Reddy criticised both the ruling Congress and Opposition parties for their failure to address the compensation issue

April 14, 2024 06:41 am | Updated 06:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State Executive Committee member Gudur Narayana Reddy. File

BJP State Executive Committee member Gudur Narayana Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

BJP State Executive Committee member Gudur Narayana Reddy demanded that the State Government provide compensation of ₹15,000 per acre to farmers who suffered losses during the Yasangi (Rabi) season due to natural calamities and drought.

In a statement made here on Saturday, Mr. Reddy stressed the need for the government to obtain permission from the Election Commission to announce compensation and disburse the amount by the end of this month. He claimed that approximately 20% crops covering over 12 lakh acres had failed due to depleted groundwater levels and insufficient water in reservoirs.

“Many fields, originally cultivated for crops, are now being used for grazing cattle,” he said, adding that crops had been grown in 65 lakh acres during the Rabi season. He added that unseasonal rains and hailstorms have exacerbated the situation, causing extensive damage to orchards across several districts, estimated at around 50,000 acres.

Mr. Reddy criticised both the ruling Congress and Opposition parties for their failure to address the compensation issue effectively, accusing them of engaging in political blame game instead of helping farmers.

He lamented the lack of government action, noting the absence of ministerial visits to assess the situation firsthand. Despite assurances from the State Government regarding crop damage enumeration, the BJP leader criticised the slow progress, suggesting that urgent measures are needed.

Highlighting previous  BRS Government’s shortcomings, he criticised the BRS for neglecting drought preparations during the Rabi season, despite minimal rainfall in the preceding monsoon season, and criticised it for the failure of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) and other projects.

Related Topics

Telangana / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.