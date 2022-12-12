BJP asks if KCR family is above board and cannot be questioned about scams

December 12, 2022 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Sunday, December 11, 2022, questioned if the family members of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should not be questioned in liquor or casino scams.

“Do the family members of KCR consider themselves to be above board? Shouldn’t liquor or casino scams be probed? The Chief Minister and his family can be counted as among the wealthiest in the country. The former’s farmhouse itself spreads to over 300 acres. Even the CBI sleuths were astounded by the opulence at the house of his daughter and MLC K. Kavitha when they went to question her,” he said.

Addressing people at Mohanraopet in Korulta constituency of Jagityal district, as part of the ongoing fifth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, the BJP president alleged that he was being ‘threatened’ by KCR for questioning the government on the unfulfilled promises of made on double bedroom housing, farm loan waiver, stipend for unemployed, welfare schemes for the Scheduled Castes and Tribes and others. But, “I am ready to give up my life for the sake of the poor,” he asserted.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar had earlier met with the families of the Gulf victims at Medipally and as each of them recounted their respective tales of woes, he accused the State government of neglecting them after having assured a ₹500 crore fund and a welfare board.

“The government has no policy towards bringing back the stranded workers, helping those jailed for various reasons or even bring back the bodies of those who died there. I myself took the initiative to ensure 500 bodies are brought home. Youngsters are forced to migrate to the Gulf in search of livelihoods because of dearth of employment opportunities,” he said.

Stating that only a “double engine” BJP government at the Centre and State can provide succour to the families, he assured them if his party will come to power it will bring out a policy towards the welfare of the Gulf workers and their families.

Indications about early polls

Later, in separate teleconferences with the party functionaries at the booth level in Karimnagar and Warangal regions, he said that KCR could possibly seek dissolution of the Legislative Assembly and could go for early elections and there were sufficient indications.

“We have to strive to make our Karimnagar public meeting at SRR College on December 15 a grand success and convey the message to the people about the new BRS should be given VRS and BJP is the alternative,” he said.

The meeting, which is likely to be addressed by national president J.P. Nadda, should be akin to the Parade Grounds meeting held in July in the capital where people had voluntarily participated in large numbers. The onus was on the district, mandal and booth committee members to invite the people for the show, he said.