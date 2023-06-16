BJP asks govt to hand over land to journalists housing society

June 16, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday demanded to know why the government was dragging its feet in handing over the designated land to Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists’ Housing Cooperative Society at Pet Basheerabad even after the Supreme Court issued an order in this regard 10 months ago.

Talking to media persons after visiting the site with former MLC and senior advocate N. Ramchander Rao and others, the BJP leader said the society already paid around ₹12.5 crore about 15 years ago, with members paying ₹2 lakh each, for the 38 acre. He was also surprised to notice the encroachments on the designated land and demanded that the government immediately transfer the land to the society.

“The government should at least respect the SC order. It is unfortunate that 60 of the 1,100 members of the society died during this period. We are ready to take up a legal battle and file a contempt petition in the SC as it has been 10 months since the order was issued,” said the Karimnagar MP.

He also promised to give land to the society if his party is elected to power in the next elections. Former MLA K. Srisailam Goud and other party leaders were present.