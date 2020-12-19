BJP asked to fulfil promise of ₹ 15 lakh deposit in all accounts

Congress MLA asks Bandi Sanjay to focus on people’s issues

Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has asked BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay to explain the reasons behind the unfulfilled promises of the Modi government, including the ₹ 15 lakh that he promised to deposit in each account before the 2014 elections.

“Stop provoking people raking up religious issues and start focussing on the promised ₹ 15 lakh and petrol for ₹ 40 a litre,” he said at a press conference here. “Why are you shying away from discussing public issues,” he asked.

Mr. Jagga Reddy reminded that BJP rode to power with ₹ 15 lakh for each account promise and also reducing fuel prices at ₹ 40 a litre. There is no sign of ₹ 15 lakh even after six years while the petrol rates have shot up to ₹ 87 per litre despite the crude oil prices at their lowest in the world market.

Cooking gas prices have doubled but the BJP leaders conveniently ignore such pressing issues, he said and advised Mr. Sanjay to address these issues first. “Talk to the Prime Minister and ensure the ₹ 15 lakh is deposited in every account of Telangana people.”

The Congress MLA recalled how the BJP leaders used to occupy roads whenever prices of petrol and diesel went up by 25 paisa or 50 paisa during the UPA rule and asked why are they not coming onto the roads now. The picture of Union Minister Smriti Irani fighting on the streets for reducing the cylinder price is still fresh in the minds of people.

Politics is not just about religion and temples but also about people, he said and wanted to know whether poor people were on the agenda of Mr. Sanjay or not.

Comparing promises made by the BJP to an old movie of actor Chiranjeevi ‘Punnami Nagu’, he said just like in that popular movie people were being fed with religious hatred slowly ensuring that they forget the real issues haunting the country and the poor.