BJP appeals against opposing PM’s visit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appealed to political parties and other organisations not to take up any protest or try to obstruct the scheduled programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrives here to inaugurate the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) and other works on Nov.12.

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the presence of Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba told the media at Ramagundam that it was time for politics to be kept aside for the sake of development of Telangana and the country.

“Mr. Modi’s visit is a matter of pride for us and he believes in development of all States irrespective of whoever is in power, hence it is not fair to oppose his visit when the Central Government has invested thousands of crores of rupees in various projects which would benefit the farmers and people at large,” he said.

The duo, along with other leaders inspected the NTPC grounds where the Prime Minister was scheduled to address a public meeting and also the factory which has been revived at more than ₹6,000 crore. Mr. Modi had laid the stone for the works in August 2016.

It was among the five such plants revived by his Government. The plant would be producing 12.75 lakh metric tonnes of urea to serve the needs not only of farmers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh but also other neighbouring states, said the Union Minister.

The Modi Government had been taking steps to ensure urea was available for the farmer at ₹200 a bag when market price was ₹3,500. Apart from various measures to prevent any shortage of fertilizer to the farmers, the Centre had been providing financial assistance to the tune of 35,000 an acre including supply of DAP – Diammonium phospate and others, said Mr. Sanjay Kumar.

The party had decided to set up screens at 75 Assembly constituencies to telecast his speech live as he will be addressing the Telangana farmers directly and they would also be mobilised for the public meeting in large numbers, he added. Former Minister Eatala Rajender and others were present.