BJP announces AVN Reddy as candidate for MLC polls

February 14, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday appealed to teachers to elect party candidate A. Venkat Narayan Reddy contesting for the Legislative Council election for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency. Earlier in the day, the party’s central election committee announced the candidature of Mr. Reddy in an official notification.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh wished Mr. Reddy success in the forthcoming election and once again expressed the confidence that the party would form the next government in Telangana as the “KCR government has failed the state miserably”.

Mr. Chugh said that in the last Assembly session, instead of telling people about why he had not been able to fulfil the promises made before the elections, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had “spent more time talking about the BJP and the Prime Minister”.

The BJP leader charged that accusing a person (PM) not present in the House was an insult to the “constitutional values.” TS people were no longer interested to get caught in “politics of corruption, arrogance and dynastic rule”, hence would teach a lesson to KCR and BRS in the next Assembly elections, he added.

Vice president D.K. Aruna and official spokesperson N.V. Subash in separate press statements had accused the BRS and Congress of planning to form an alliance for the next Assembly elections to defeat the BJP contrary to the public posturing by leaders of both parties.

No party had the capacity to contest elections on its own against BJP and the BRS was trying to have pre-poll alliance with Left parties and Congress, the BJP leader said and alleged that the BRS already had a “secret tie-up” with the Majlis party.

Meanwhile, the party claimed that its ongoing street-corner meetings programme ‘People’s issues and BJP assurances’ to be held in 11,000 places had been getting good response from the general public. The programme which began on Feb.10 would go on till Feb. 25 and so far 1,608 meetings had been conducted. The meetings being addressed by senior leaders too were focusing on the BRS government’s failures and successes of the Modi Government at the Centre, said an official release.